Possible Raw spoiler, Seth Rollins didn’t break character once during his ‘Injury,’ Smackdown in Orlando

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
313

Seth Rollins didn’t break charcter once during his ‘Injury’ he went to dinner with the crutches & the gym with them.

– Roman Reigns and LA Knight are backstage at WWE RAW today in Brooklyn, reports Fightful.

– WWE Friday Night SmackDown is returning to Kia Center in Orlando, FL on Friday, September 26

