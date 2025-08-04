Notes on Ron Killings and John Cena

– Ron Killings says only Triple H knew he was cutting his hair. “Nobody knew about it except, I asked Triple H that day.” Triple H was surprised: “What did you say?” Killings told him, “It’s time. Can I do it tonight? I want to do it on TV.” Others backstage didn’t believe him: “Bro, they just told me to get you some scissors, what are you doing?” Killings dismissed talk that he lost his powers: “That’s bulls***. My essence is being me. They fell in love with me, not this hair.”

He added, “We’re fitting to reinvent, adapt, and drive.” On a lighter note, he admitted, “I was going bald anyway [Laughs].” One fan tweeted, “You got three dreads hanging on by a thread,” which made him reflect. After seeing his hair under lighting on Chris Van Vliet’s show, he said, “Ah shit, Chris set me up.” He went back to Triple H and told him again, “It’s time.” Seeing memes and bald spots, Killings decided: “What better place than national television?”

Source: The Ringer Wrestling Show

– WWE has officially announced that John Cena will appear on 3 SmackDown episodes in August and will also wrestle at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Here is Cena’s schedule:

– August 8 – SmackDown

– August 22 – SmackDown

– August 29 – SmackDown.