Notes on Blake Monroe, SoCal Val, Cardi B, and more

We have our gal @SoCalValerie taking up hosting duties once again at our sister event @comconwales this weekend
And of course, she will be joined by #WWE Hall of Famers and former FTLOW guests @RealKevinNash , @JakeSnakeDDT , @AmyDumas and @trishstratuscom #ComicCon #Wales pic.twitter.com/Mkql55ZsNy
— For the Love of Wrestling (@ftlowrestling) August 4, 2025
Cardi B trying to keep kayfabe alive and wondering if Randy Orton and Logan Paul were allowed to be seen on camera together backstage at WWE SummerSlampic.twitter.com/6oyu2Nxneb
— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 4, 2025
27 last year was just my espresso.. pic.twitter.com/Ql2csXADHL
— blakey ♡ (@BlakeMonroeWWE) August 4, 2025
Four years ago one of the most beloved wrestlers in the business passed away on the day in Pro Wrestling History, August 4th, 2001, "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton of the Midnight Express. Bobby is one of those guys those of us long time Tennessee Territory fans watch grow up in the… pic.twitter.com/FCtulupZCd
— Tony Richards (@tonyrichards4) August 4, 2025