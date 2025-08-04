Nikki Bella provides a health update, Mr. Iguana and Rhea Ripley backstage (video)

– Nikki Bella gave fans an update on her health after suffering a displaced breast implant during WWE Raw. While speaking during SummerSlam weekend, she admitted that she’s still unsure about the full extent of the damage, saying “I’ll know later (if it’s okay). I don’t know yet if it exploded or not. It still seems intact. It’s swollen. It hurts, but I think it might be fine. I can’t believe I’m loudly talking about this but hey, it’s 2025, whatever.” Despite the pain, Nikki kept her sense of humor and even made a cheeky request to fans: “Send well wishes to my fake boob, thank you.”

Source: The Nikki & Brie Show

– Rhea Ripley and Mr. Iguana via WWE on X: