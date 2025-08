– Fightful is reporting Karrion Kross and Scarlett are not at RAW and haven’t been approached for new contracts.

Their deals are expiring this weekend.

– Stephanie Vaquer defeated Ivy Nile on WWE Main Event with a Butterfly Hooked Codebreaker type finisher.

Devil's Kiss and finish to Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile during tonight’s RAW tapings. pic.twitter.com/nLamHMdR7H — FG (@gascaf88) August 4, 2025