Janel Grant’s spokesperson responds to Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE

A spokesperson for Janel Grant issued the following statement on Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE:

“For far too long, abuse was allowed to thrive under WWE’s leadership. Instead of righting this wrong, WWE has done nothing to ensure those responsible are held accountable. This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire. We look forward to the full set of facts, including those about Mr. Lesnar, coming out in a court of law where they belong but, in the meantime, we refer you back to Janel Grant’s updated complaint, which outlines, in detail, the abuse she endured by McMahon and others while employed at WWE.”

– WWE posted:

THE

BEAST

IS

BACK pic.twitter.com/7H1x1hTwgX — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2025