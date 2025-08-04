Details on Brock Lesnar’s return

Latest in the return of Brock Lesnar to the WWE:

“Four weeks ago, WWE Legal cleared him (Brock Lesnar). As far as why, I don’t know. And that something to speculate on, because theres a lot of stuff.

Obviously everything relates to the Janel Grant lawsuit, and WWE Legal is either confident that their thing goes to arbitration and Lesnar’s not a factor at that point. Or they’re close to a settlement, and at that point Lesnar’s not a factor. Or somebody there just had a change of mind. And I don’t know which one of those it is.

I do know, everyone figured this out, but I can tell you also factually, that the reason they didn’t do the press conferences was because of this angle.”

[Source: Dave Meltzer)