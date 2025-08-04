Date and location announced for AEW Full Gear

Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. To Host AEW Full Gear November 22

Tickets On Sale Monday, August 25

August 4, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. will host AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 22. The event will air live around the world on pay-per-view.

Tickets for AEW Full Gear will go on sale Monday, August 25 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

“We are thrilled to return to Prudential Center for AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 22,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “AEW is having a fantastic 2025 and based on the history of great support from the fans at Prudential Center for this event in 2022 and 2024, I believe this year’s AEW Full Gear will once again be one of the biggest and most exciting events of the year.”

Additional information on AEW Full Gear will be announced in the near future.

