Bishop Dyer set for MLW action, Shotzi vs. Priscilla Kelly announced

– Just announced:

ITS OFFICIAL This past Friday at High Intensity, @ShotziTCB launched yet another surprise attack on Indi Hartwell for the second time and then blindsided @HellsFavoritePK during her match. The HOG Commissioner Solomonster has had enough… and he’s signed the match. … pic.twitter.com/mrZ4yWfVn6 — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) August 4, 2025

– Major League Wrestling today announced Bishop Dyer in action at MLW FIGHTLAND, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, September 13.

JUST ANNOUNCED: One-half of the new World Tag-Team Champions, Bishop Dyer, will be in action when MLW returns to the Dallas-Fort Worth area this September! MLW Blood & Thunder

️ Saturday, Sept. 13

️ https://t.co/AT3VssGecJ pic.twitter.com/XoxJ78LTMb — MLW (@MLW) August 4, 2025

MLW today announced that one-half of the new World Tag Team Champions, Bishop Dyer, will be in action when MLW returns to the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Saturday, September 13.

Standing 6′8″ and weighing in at 285 pounds, Bishop Dyer is a towering, no-nonsense force in the sport. A former NFL offensive lineman turned wrestler, Dyer brings a devastating hybrid of size, striking, and submission grappling to the ring. With a background in boxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu — where he captured gold in competition — Dyer’s transition to MLW has been nothing short of dominant.

After making his explosive debut in the Battle RIOT VII, Dyer aligned with Donovan Dijak to form The Skyscrapers, a devastating new tag team that wasted no time making their mark.

At Summer of the Beasts in New York City, The Skyscrapers crushed Los Depredadores to capture the MLW World Tag Team Championship. Dyer leveled Rugido with a Death Valley Driver, setting up Dijak to hit a moonsault and secure the victory — and the gold — in their first outing as a team.

Now, with championship gold around his waist, Dyer sets his sights on Dallas-Fort Worth. With The Skyscrapers officially on the map, the world is on notice.