WWE to no longer do post PLE press conferences, plus Logan Paul and Scarlett tweets

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
236

– WWE announced that they will no longer be doing post show press conference with wrestlers where the members of the media are allowed to ask questions. They will instead switch to their version of a post show, which was seen after night one of WWE SummerSlam.

Logan Paul takes to X:

Scarlett via X:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here