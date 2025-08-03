WWE SummerSlam Sunday has arrived!

Night 2 of the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event goes down LIVE from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with the ‘Countdown’ pre-show starting things off at 3/2c, leading into the PLE kicking off at 6/5c.

Scheduled for the show is Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s World Title, Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage match for the WWE U.S. Title, Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Title, The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. FrAxiom vs. #DIY vs. The Street Profits in a TLC match for the WWE Tag-Team Titles, as well as John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.

The following are complete WWE SummerSlam results from Sunday, August 3, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 3pm EST. – 11pm EST. on Peacock.

WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS 8/3/25

The Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off. The Cardi B. “Outside” theme for WWE SummerSlam 2025 begins playing as we see an aerial shot outside of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Michael Cole, Big E. and Wade Barrett welcome us to the ‘Countdown to WWE SummerSlam Sunday’ pre-show from outside of the host venue for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.” We head directly into the extended video recap package looking at highlights from night one.

After that wraps up, we return to the pre-show panel where Cole introduces footage shared via WWE’s Instagram page earlier today, which shows he and Barrett’s live reaction to “The Ruse of the Century” and “The Heist of the Summer” when Seth Rollins cashed in to dethrone CM Punk.

We get some pre-match video packages after the various members of the pre-show broadcast team are finished checking in for the first time. Naomi is interviewed backstage on a cart, driving circles around Cathy Kelley as she asks her about her triple-threat title tilt in the opener.

The pre-show panelists give some more thoughts and analysis into the women’s title match, and then we shift gears and head to Peter Rosenberg doing a walk-through of MetLife Stadium. From there, it’s day two of the WWE Superstar impression contest. A spot-on Seth Rollins impersonator wins.

Now we cut to an extended one-on-one sit-down interview that Michael Cole conducted with Becky Lynch. After “The Man” wraps up, we head back to the pre-show panel. Now handling the pre-show hosting duties at the panel are Peter Rosenberg, Jackie Redmond and Big E. Cole and Barrett are preparing for commentary.

After Sam Roberts and Megan Morant run down the 25-year history of TLC matches in WWE, we get an extended look at the six-team TLC title tilt scheduled for tonight’s show. From there, Cathy Kelley checks in with a live parking lot interview with The Street Profits.