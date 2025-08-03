WWE News and Notes

– The ‘WWE UNREAL’ series has been renewed for a second season, reports PWInsider. Netflix and WWE are expected to announce it soon, with the new season set to premiere in 2026.

– Sources within WWE anticipated that Damian Priest would play a more significant role at Summerslam, particularly considering he pushed through numerous injuries during his feud with Drew McIntyre, reports Fightful.

– Chris Sabin via X:

– Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris on August 31st:

La Primera @Steph_Vaquer le mandó un mensaje a Naomi tras retener su título en #SummerSlam y en #WWEClash in Paris buscará convertirse en Campeona Mundial ☝️ pic.twitter.com/RcZ1nMG2aj — WWE Español (@wweespanol) August 3, 2025

– Poll results: El Grande Americano

Thumbs up (61%, 232 Votes)

Thumbs down (39%, 148 Votes)

Total Voters: 380