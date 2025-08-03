WWE News and Notes

– The ‘WWE UNREAL’ series has been renewed for a second season, reports PWInsider. Netflix and WWE are expected to announce it soon, with the new season set to premiere in 2026.

– Sources within WWE anticipated that Damian Priest would play a more significant role at Summerslam, particularly considering he pushed through numerous injuries during his feud with Drew McIntyre, reports Fightful.

– Chris Sabin via X:

Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris on August 31st:

