WWE News and Notes

– The ‘WWE UNREAL’ series has been renewed for a second season, reports PWInsider. Netflix and WWE are expected to announce it soon, with the new season set to premiere in 2026.
– Sources within WWE anticipated that Damian Priest would play a more significant role at Summerslam, particularly considering he pushed through numerous injuries during his feud with Drew McIntyre, reports Fightful.
– Chris Sabin via X:
FraxioMCMG is fine.#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/eLHaUthuYg
— chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) August 3, 2025
– Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris on August 31st:
La Primera @Steph_Vaquer le mandó un mensaje a Naomi tras retener su título en #SummerSlam y en #WWEClash in Paris buscará convertirse en Campeona Mundial ☝️ pic.twitter.com/RcZ1nMG2aj
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) August 3, 2025
– Poll results: El Grande Americano
Thumbs up (61%, 232 Votes)
Thumbs down (39%, 148 Votes)
Total Voters: 380