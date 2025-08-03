WWE News and Notes

– Triple H posted:

Never underestimate where determination will take you… @JellyRoll615 went on a fitness journey, got healthy and tonight competed in a @WWE ring next to @RandyOrton at #SummerSlam. Proud doesn’t even begin to describe it.

RESPECT! pic.twitter.com/zS6Oyq9KMp — Triple H (@TripleH) August 3, 2025

– Randy Orton broke the all-time record for most matches at SummerSlam with his 17th appearance, passing The Undertaker, who had 16.

– WWE has filed to trademark:

* The Vision

– Poll results: Which team wins at Summerslam?

The Wyatt Sicks (49%, 70 Votes)

Motor City Machine Guns (21%, 30 Votes)

Andrade and Rey Fénix (16%, 23 Votes)

The Street Profits (6%, 9 Votes)

Fraxiom (5%, 7 Votes)

DIY (2%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 142