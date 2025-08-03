WWE honors Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam, theme song played in stadium

WWE honored Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam and played his Real American theme song one more time as cameras panned to his son Nick and his wife Tana Lea.

It was Michael Cole, who at ringside called Hogan the greatest performer in the history of wrestling and ran down Hogan’s accomplishments at SummerSlam throughout the years.

“He was undefeated in the biggest party this summer. He teamed with the Macho Man as The Mega Powers to battle The Mega Bucks. He shared the ring with the likes of The Ultimate Warrior, the Heartbreak Kid and Randy Orton,” Cole said. “Just so many great moments, too many to talk about really, in the career of a man who carried professional wrestling on his back for three decades. Rest in peace, brother.”

At that point, the camera turned on Nick Hogan, who was sporting a red shirt, a yellow tie, and a black jacket, and his wife who was wearing a red and yellow outfit. The Real American theme song blared over the speakers and fans gave Nick a standing ovation and were really respectful throughout.

Remembering legendary WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/0KHWquAOs9 — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025

