Wingstop to serve as presenting partner of SummerSlam in new expanded partnership

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. announced an expanded partnership with Wingstop that will include integrations across SummerSlam 2025 and UFC 322.

Under the new agreement, Wingstop will serve as a presenting partner of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam this weekend. Wingstop will receive enhanced match sponsorships and other integrations within future Premium Live Events, including Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania.

“Wingstop continues to be an incredible partner across both UFC and WWE, showing up in bold and memorable ways around our biggest moments,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO. “As their momentum in the market continues to grow, we’re thrilled to expand our work together on some of the most impactful stages in sports and entertainment.”

Following SummerSlam, Wingstop will return as presenting partner of UFC 322 in November. As the presenting partner of UFC 322, Wingstop branding will be prominently featured at all official UFC fight week activities before, during, and after the event. On fight night, Wingstop integrations will include high visibility placement inside the world-famous Octagon and broadcast features during the main card of the Pay-Per-View. More details about UFC 322 will be announced in the months ahead.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996