Video: Update on Bron Breakker

– A post-show update from Sean Ross Sapp has shed light on the situation. Speaking after the event, Sapp confirmed that Bron Breakker was helped backstage and appeared to be in discomfort. However, those backstage insisted he was fine. “So he was being helped to the back, but I was told they claimed he was okay backstage. However, listen—‘are okay’ and ‘Bron Breakker’s okay’ might mean two very different things, you know? But he did get help to the back. He was limping, but everybody I talked to backstage claimed he was okay.”

– Speaking of Breakker, Triple H rated the tag match:

Four stars. One hell of a match. That’s how you kick off #SummerSlam!! https://t.co/QE7mspTrp6 — Triple H (@TripleH) August 2, 2025