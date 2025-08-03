The match order for SummerSlam Night 2 has been revealed…
– Naomi vs Rhea Ripley vs Iyo Sky in a Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Title
– The Wyatt Sicks vs The Street Profits vs DIY vs The Motor City Machine Guns vs Andrade & Rey Fenix vs Axiom & Nathan Frazer in a 6 Way TLC
Match for the WWE Tag Team Titles
– Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria in a No DQ & No Count Out Match for the Women’s Intercontinental Title
– Solo Sikoa vs Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match for the United States Title
– Dirty Dom vs AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Title
– John Cena vs Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight Match for the Undisputed WWE Title