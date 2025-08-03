SummerSlam Night One Notes: Some side thoughts up from the MetLife press box

by Dominic DeAngelo

Wrestling journalism by Dominic DeAngelo, founder of 1TS, co-host of “1 Of A Kind With RVD,” “Straight Talk With The Boss: Magnum TA & Greg Gagne,” social media man for “Kliq This With Kevin Nash.”

MetLife is one of professional sports’ most banal stadiums ever constructed, but night one of SummerSlam brought some life into it – something that my New York Jets or Giants haven’t done in over a decade.

The company had to be pretty confident in their dance card as they kicked the festivities off with two separate tag matches.

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman)

I was surprised they fired the night off with this, but getting that Uso and OTC1 pop makes plenty sense. Bron Breakker continues to break out as WWE’s hottest stars and his moment of “putting the straps up to put the straps down” gave him yet another viral moment for his resume (but ask him about his favorite spear and he’s indifferent about said moments.) Uso and Reigns getting the win was the predictable, yet understandable decision.

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez)

Speaking with Charlotte Flair at media day, she expressed how months ago she would’ve been against being in a tag team, but she loves the change of course. She also said Alexa may have been the only person to make it work for her. These two make it work for one another. Both are long established as solo acts, but this pairing feels much like a Reinaissance for both. Charlotte is clearly having a blast out there, all the more connecting her with crowd (she credits John Cena for giving her clarity). The tag titles add a whole extra layer of possibilities for them.

Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn

If you’re tackling this from a storytelling perspective, Sami getting the win feels like a head-scratcher. However, saddling Kross with a definitive loss adds potential speculation to the star’s future. Wrestling a singles match in his own backyard and losing unfortunately feels like a gold watch for Karrion and Scarlett. If this is it for him, he’s done something so many stars strive for – connect with the fans organically.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

Just from a pure visual aspect, Tiffany and Jade compliment one another so well. Tiff hit just a gorgeous swanton bomb a third of the way through while Jade had some moments to show off her brute strength, including a Kane-like chokeslam. It’s an interesting strategy to have two tag matches followed by two singles, but Tiffy getting the surprise win popped the crowd. Possible heel turn for Jade? She sure is good at it.

Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton & Jelly Roll

Man, Jelly Roll introducing Randy Orton immediately put in my head that The Viper was going to punt kick his partner at some point. Jelly Roll insisting he start the match accentuated such a notion. Honestly, this was a great spectacle. Logan Paul is fearless at playing the chicken-shit foil and he absolutely made Jelly Roll feel like an even bigger deal. Jelly taking the L from Logan made all this believable too.

CM Punk vs. Gunther

Wow, such a great old school match. Several stories being told as CM Punk danced with Father Time, while Gunther couldn’t fathom the sight of his own blood. Amazing, gritty fight and the finish was fantastic.

Seth coming out on crutches to then finally reveal his master plan creates another great ripple for this new Heyman faction. This whole weekend Bron Breakker has been referring to himself as “the leader now” but that appeared to be as much as a ruse as the Seth injury

—

