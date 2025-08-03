Notes from Triple H’s Summerslam Post Show appearance

Paul “Triple H” Levesque notes from the Summerslam Post Show:

– Stated that John Cena, for what he has done for the company, he has full control of his retirement tour, Paul states that Cena knocked it out of the park with the match tonight against Cody.

– Big E brings up the TLC Tag Team Championship match, Paul stated that no one got seriously hurt, gives props to everyone, including Candice Lerae.

– The biggest topic, the return of Brock Lesnar. Paul states he knew the reaction what was going to be received. He states the “dynamic” of the room changes when The Beast is around. The fans chanting “we want Brock”. You want Brock? You got him.

– Hunter also brings up the fact hes aware of the limited dates John has left on his retirement tour and Cena has a list of people he wants to face off. They know they cant get everyone. However, Brock is on Cena’s wish list to face off on this tour. Basically, this is about Cena writing his last chapter and allowing him to go out how he wants to go out.

– Triple H acknowledges Cody Rhodes & states hes following the same grind as John Cena nothing but respect, he never says no. He’s following the footsteps of John Cena as becoming the greatest of all time.

– Triple H thanks all 113,722 fans over a span of two days of support to the WWE. He promises they will be back soon.

Thank you for an incredible weekend…113,000+ members of the @WWE Universe with great energy over two days at @MetLifeStadium. You are why we all do what we do. Paris, you're on deck. — Triple H (@TripleH) August 4, 2025

