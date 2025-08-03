Nathan Frazer and Naomi share post Summerslam thoughts

– Nathan Frazier via X:
6 years ago, I stood in MetLife Stadium at my first ever Wrestlemania and dramatically looked off into the distance to snap a picture.
I posted that picture, and I captioned it ‘A glimpse into the future’…
Tonight, I made my Summerslam debut in that very same stadium. pic.twitter.com/dFVQDI8oJn
— Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) August 4, 2025
– Bully Ray and D-Von were in the house for Summerslam:
Front Row for TLC!! #SummerSlam @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/MPBh9Cwqra
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 3, 2025
– Naomi’s father Shawn McCray played her intro music at Summmerslam:
I love you dad more than I could ever express in words. I wouldn’t be any of this without you @derekmackband⚠️ “Being a daddy’s girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life.” — Marinela Reka #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/YKlmL8778B
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) August 4, 2025