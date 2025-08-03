Nathan Frazer and Naomi share post Summerslam thoughts

– Nathan Frazier via X:

6 years ago, I stood in MetLife Stadium at my first ever Wrestlemania and dramatically looked off into the distance to snap a picture.

I posted that picture, and I captioned it ‘A glimpse into the future’…

Tonight, I made my Summerslam debut in that very same stadium. pic.twitter.com/dFVQDI8oJn

— Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) August 4, 2025