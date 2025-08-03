Jacob Fatu puts over LA Knight and Braun Strowman

– Jacob Fatu praises the WWE roster for doing business with him and helped him so far, highlighting LA Knight and Braun Strowman:

“I’m not going to sit here and act like I got here all by myself. Like, I’m going to keep it 100. Shout out to everybody who I’ve worked at WWE, you know

DIY, Johnny Gargano, Street Profits, Tommaso, you know, Cody, Randy, KO, big Roman.

LA Knight, man, the whole roster at WWE, shout out to him though, you know, for doing business, for looking out, for helping me.

For Braun, Big Braun. You know what I mean? Strowman, man, looked out. And bro, he don’t take nothing from nobody. He’s about his business and he know what he’s talking about. But man, it took a monster to build another monster. You know what I mean?

And II’m not taking none of this for granted. I’m very thankful for all my coworkers who I work with.”

(source: Cheap Heat)