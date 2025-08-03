Dustin Rhodes needs knee surgery, plus Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and Kris Statlander notes

– According to Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful) has confirmed Dustin Rhodes is having double knee surgery and will be out until 2026.
Sorry guys, feel like I failed my fans. Gonna be out for a while as Doc said I need a very invasive major surgery. MRI's and cat scans this week, due to Kyle Fletcher.
In any case, for the time I was the face of TNT was special to me. I will never take what I have for granted.… pic.twitter.com/RUostUw0MM
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 2, 2025
– On August 23rd at the EVE show, Nina Samuels will compete against a mystery opponent to determine the top contender for Kris Statlander’s EVE International Championship.
– Skye Blue and Julia Hart are set to face Millie McKenzie and Safire Reed at Pro Wrestling Eve on Saturday, August 23rd.
Look at all these great people on this EVE poster for their show during AEW Forbidden World weekend! That weekend will be insane, this show a true highlight!@MMckenzieWWE @TheJuliaHart @imAnitaVaughan @safirewrestler @nightshadepw @Skyebyee @rhio_wrestler @NinaSamuels123 pic.twitter.com/oxFIZWcOUf
— Honeycakeman (Insta: wrestling_focus) (@honeycakeman) August 1, 2025