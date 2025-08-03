Dustin Rhodes needs knee surgery, plus Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and Kris Statlander notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
232

– According to Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful) has confirmed Dustin Rhodes is having double knee surgery and will be out until 2026.

– On August 23rd at the EVE show, Nina Samuels will compete against a mystery opponent to determine the top contender for Kris Statlander’s EVE International Championship.

– Skye Blue and Julia Hart are set to face Millie McKenzie and Safire Reed at Pro Wrestling Eve on Saturday, August 23rd.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here