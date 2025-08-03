Dustin Rhodes needs knee surgery, plus Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and Kris Statlander notes

– According to Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful) has confirmed Dustin Rhodes is having double knee surgery and will be out until 2026.

Sorry guys, feel like I failed my fans. Gonna be out for a while as Doc said I need a very invasive major surgery. MRI's and cat scans this week, due to Kyle Fletcher. In any case, for the time I was the face of TNT was special to me. I will never take what I have for granted.… pic.twitter.com/RUostUw0MM — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 2, 2025

– On August 23rd at the EVE show, Nina Samuels will compete against a mystery opponent to determine the top contender for Kris Statlander’s EVE International Championship.

– Skye Blue and Julia Hart are set to face Millie McKenzie and Safire Reed at Pro Wrestling Eve on Saturday, August 23rd.