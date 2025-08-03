Dominik Mysterio describes AAA appearance as surreal, Colby Corino told he needs emergency surgery

– Colby Corino via X:

I’m sorry to everyone who has worried about me these past few days.

I went to the hospital on Thursday night and was told I needed emergency surgery on my neck and back. I never thought something like this would ever happen. I’m still processing everything, but I will be okay.

– A Go Fund Me established to help Colby Corino.

– Dominik Mysterio calls his AAA appearance ‘surreal’:

“It gives me goosebumps now just talking about it. It was super surreal. When I first started training, for the longest time, I wanted to do something with AAA. Mostly because of the history that it has. The fact that my dad started with that company and helped bring it up. Even my uncle Rey Mysterio Sr did stuff in AAA.

The fact that I was able to go down there and solidify myself as another Mysterio, making it a third generation going down there, and that reaction was insane. I’m blessed that things like that happen. It was super surreal. No one is expecting it, and I just showed up and did what Dirty Dom is supposed to do, and that’s take over.”

(source: SHAK Wrestling)