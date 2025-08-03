Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch comment on Summerslam success

Notes from the Summerslam Post Show:

Dominik Mysterio – He feels he outsmarted AJ Styles in his head. Big E brings up the fact that Styles tried to get into Dom’s head with the late Eddie Guerrero tribute, coming in with a low rider & gear. Dom stated he knew Styles was trying to play “mindgames”. However, he’s Dirty Dom and it doesn’t bother him.

AJ Styles comments, how does a 28 year old kid beat him?! However, he states that slipping of the boot was creative.

Dominik states he dedicates to Liv Morgan and he’s was going to go celebrate with her and get some chicken tenders (tendies).

Becky Lynch – She states that at first she was happy that Lyra Valkyria got into wrestling due to seeing that Becky was the first Irish. However, things really change & all of a sudden, she’s the bad guy. She’s happy that she’s done with Lyra Valkyria. As for the title, Becky considers the title an “opportunity”. She’s the “Gatekeeper,” and she decides who will get the opportunity to get a title shot.