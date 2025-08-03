Cody Rhodes defeats John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar returns (videos)

Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena and is the new Undisputed WWE Champion, after the match Cena and Cody share a moment before Cody leaves the ring and the crowd chants “Thank You Cena”

Cody Rhodes just dethroned John Cena at SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/e1XkSZ8qZC — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2025

Brock Lesnar returns after the SummerSlam Main Event, he heads to the ring and F5’s John Cena before leaving.

Mr. SummerSlam is back and left us all speechless! pic.twitter.com/XH0nnguQDq — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2025