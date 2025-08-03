Cody Rhodes defeats John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar returns (videos)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
358

Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena and is the new Undisputed WWE Champion, after the match Cena and Cody share a moment before Cody leaves the ring and the crowd chants “Thank You Cena”

Brock Lesnar returns after the SummerSlam Main Event, he heads to the ring and F5’s John Cena before leaving.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here