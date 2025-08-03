Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley express differing Summerslam take aways

Hats off for the GOAT! pic.twitter.com/6VtCTEAWVn — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2025

– Cody Rhodes appeared on the Summmerslam Post Show:

Before acknowledging anything, Rhodes told the fans to give it up for “The Goat” John Cena. Rhodes stated he was still “reeling” over the MetLife stadium crowd & told them god bless them and thanks them for giving someone like him an opportunity.

Big E brought up his entrance and how did it come together. Cody stated he had some words to describe a “chase”. The words “The View never changes” is his favorite saying from his father.. very emotional for Cody here.

– Rhea Ripley via X:

I think I hate SummerSlam… — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 4, 2025