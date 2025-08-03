Bully Ray to defend the HOG Crown Jewel title, Maria Kanellis says thank you

Steve Gerweck
300

Maria Kanellis thanks all the fans and says she’ll see y’all in April at WrestleCon in Vegas after she welcomes baby #3.

Bully Ray vs. Zilla Fatu 2 for the HOG Crown Jewel Championship announced:

