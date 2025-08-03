Bully Ray to defend the HOG Crown Jewel title, Maria Kanellis says thank you

Maria Kanellis thanks all the fans and says she’ll see y’all in April at WrestleCon in Vegas after she welcomes baby #3.

Bully Ray vs. Zilla Fatu 2 for the HOG Crown Jewel Championship announced:

Promise made, promise kept. @Zillafatu gets his rematch with @bullyray5150 for the Crown Jewel championship in Philly, September 4th. ️ TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW:https://t.co/p8SKR9im6L pic.twitter.com/MPotyLIpxm — Jason Solomon ⚡️ (@solomonster) August 2, 2025