Video: Triple H and Jelly Roll comment on the Summerslam post show

– Triple H gives the crowd his signature spray after asking for a water bottle, which he threw into the crowd.

– Triple H points out Jelly Roll’s appearance at the Post Show is making people cry, Triple H puts over Jelly Roll and says he’s earned his spot in the WWE and tells Jelly Roll hes earned his respect which not a lot of people can get.

– Peter: “Triple H, I think he’ll be back.” Triple H: “I can’t stop him.”

– Triple H says he’s not thrilled about bogus medical reports surrounding Seth Rollins:

“Seth Rollins is playing chess while everybody else is playing checkers. And he comes out, goes through none of it, and takes the World Heavyweight Championship. My hats off to Seth Rollins, that’s a smart way to do business. Not thrilled about bogus medical reports but we’ll deal with that down the line.”

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque: “You ain’t seen nothing yet.” regarding tomorrow.

Absolute praise for @JellyRoll615 coming from Paul @TripleH Levesque following an exciting in-ring debut at SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/NVLltBZesD — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025