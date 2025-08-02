‘The King of Connecticut’ Matt Granahan passes away

Ring the Damn Bell reports:

Former boyfriend of Debra Marshall, as well as a lawyer, book author, a former independent wrestler and mix martial artist known as ‘The King of Connecticut’ Matt Granahan has passed away in what is being said was a suicide. We interviewed Matt about a year ago and he led a very interesting life. Our deepest condolences to all of his friends and family during this very difficult time.

Absolutely devastated about the loss of my good friend Matthew “King of Connecticut” Granahan a.k.a. The Granimal. I was lucky enough to interview him several times on my old Mma Power Hour podcast and join him on other podcast as well.

I was even luckier to have close to 100… pic.twitter.com/uAqOdVJSHQ

— Colin Crandall MMA (@ColinCrandall33) August 2, 2025