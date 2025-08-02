‘The King of Connecticut’ Matt Granahan passes away

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
347

Ring the Damn Bell reports:

Former boyfriend of Debra Marshall, as well as a lawyer, book author, a former independent wrestler and mix martial artist known as ‘The King of Connecticut’ Matt Granahan has passed away in what is being said was a suicide. We interviewed Matt about a year ago and he led a very interesting life. Our deepest condolences to all of his friends and family during this very difficult time.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here