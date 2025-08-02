The final Summerslam card

The hottest event of the summer airs live from inside MetLife Stadium when WWE rolls in with the first-ever two-night edition of WWE Summerslam.
The show is loaded with championship matches and a celebrity bout featuring Jelly Roll.
WWE Summerslam 2025 Night One Full Match Card
Gunther vs. CM Punk – WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Championship
Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul
The Judgment Day vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
WWE Summerslam 2025 Night Two Full Match Card
John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes – Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Naomi vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley – WWE Women’s World Championship
Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu – Cage Match for the WWE United States Championship
Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
Wyatt Sicks vs. DIY vs. Street Profits vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix – TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships
Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles – WWE Intercontinental Championship