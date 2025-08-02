The final Summerslam card

The hottest event of the summer airs live from inside MetLife Stadium when WWE rolls in with the first-ever two-night edition of WWE Summerslam.

The show is loaded with championship matches and a celebrity bout featuring Jelly Roll.

WWE Summerslam 2025 Night One Full Match Card

Gunther vs. CM Punk – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Championship

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

The Judgment Day vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Summerslam 2025 Night Two Full Match Card

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes – Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Naomi vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley – WWE Women’s World Championship

Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu – Cage Match for the WWE United States Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Wyatt Sicks vs. DIY vs. Street Profits vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix – TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships

Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles – WWE Intercontinental Championship