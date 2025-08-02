Rhea Ripley not happy after Summerslam, plus post PLE comments from Reigns and Stratton

– Rhea Ripley is furious after CM Punk quickly loses the World Championship at SummerSlam:

Nobody f’n talk to me… give it back to him! pic.twitter.com/LBPpZUtFqL

– Roman Reigns via X:

– Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton declares, “Who’s next?” After tonight’s win over Jade Cargill:

Your legend was ended, the GOAT fell, the irresistible force is dead to me, the storm came and I am STILL your WWE womens champion. WHO’S NEXT? pic.twitter.com/c9wEFPZeKW

— Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) August 3, 2025