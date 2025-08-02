Post Summerslam comments made by Jey Uso, Drew McIntrye, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair

Comments made during the after Summerslam show on Peacock:

– Jey Uso says he gets blown up during his entrance. Jey wants to make sure he doesn’t get distracted with his rise.

– Drew McIntyre doesn’t see Jelly Roll as a wrestler and doesn’t respect him as one but respects him as a singer. “The reality era begins”

– Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair.

The fans chant “Friends” and “Hug it out,” which they do, and they’re still sure that they’re not friends.

Alexa said they’re still working things out since she did punch Charlotte in the match.

Charlotte wasn’t sure where her career was going after WrestleMania and calls winning tonight a Top 3 moment.