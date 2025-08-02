Opening match for Summerslam, Breakker on his main even push, Alexa Bliss/Charlotte Flair note

Bron Breakker (via Josh Martinez) says his main event push in WWE was fast tracked due to Seth Rollins getting injured.

“I think me being in this role was always a plan, or always the vision for everything, but it’s just happened a bit sooner than we all anticipated, just because of Seth being gone…so, here we go.”

– The current plan for tonight’s WWE Summerslam is for Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed to open the show.

Alexa Bliss says Chelsea Green pitched an idea to her and the WWE creative team to play Bliss’ Lilly doll brought to life:

“She had actually texted me, I think it was when I was on maternity leave, and she was like, ‘Hey, one day I will be Lilly.'”

(source: The TakeDown on SI)

