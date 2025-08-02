Opening match for Summerslam, Breakker on his main even push, Alexa Bliss/Charlotte Flair note

– Bron Breakker (via Josh Martinez) says his main event push in WWE was fast tracked due to Seth Rollins getting injured.

“I think me being in this role was always a plan, or always the vision for everything, but it’s just happened a bit sooner than we all anticipated, just because of Seth being gone…so, here we go.”

– The current plan for tonight’s WWE Summerslam is for Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed to open the show.

– Alexa Bliss says Chelsea Green pitched an idea to her and the WWE creative team to play Bliss’ Lilly doll brought to life:

“She had actually texted me, I think it was when I was on maternity leave, and she was like, ‘Hey, one day I will be Lilly.'”

(source: The TakeDown on SI)