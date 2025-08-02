MJF wins the CMLL Light Heavyweight title

MJF is the new CMLL Light Heavyweight champion after participated in his second match for the promotion last night at Arena Mexico.

The former AEW champion won the match thanks to a low blow and then a Boston crab, after which Averno tapped out.

MJF ended Averno’s 491-day reign as the champion, having won it on March 29, 2024 from Barbaro Cavernario.

It’s all gearing up for a rematch against the super popular Mistico at some point with the title on the line. MJF and Mistico wrestled at Grand Slam: Mexico, a match which Mistico won via disqualification.

The CMLL WORLD CHAMPION!!! and after I’m through with, Mascot Mark. Your next 2x AEW WORLD CHAMPION!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zWCyi2eHpR — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 2, 2025

