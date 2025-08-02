Matt Hardy thanks Seth Rollins, Punk/Gunther match producer, Heyman posts new Rollins photo, more

– The World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk & Gunther was produced by Chris Park (Abyss) and Adam Pearce, reports WrestleVotes.

– Paul Heyman shares photo on Instagram of Seth Rollins as the new World Heavyweight Champion, flanked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

– Matt Hardy thanks Seth Rollins for cashing in on CM Punk tonight.

– Cathy Kelley posted: