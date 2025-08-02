Matt Hardy thanks Seth Rollins, Punk/Gunther match producer, Heyman posts new Rollins photo, more

Steve Gerweck
– The World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk & Gunther was produced by Chris Park (Abyss) and Adam Pearce, reports WrestleVotes.

Paul Heyman shares photo on Instagram of Seth Rollins as the new World Heavyweight Champion, flanked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Matt Hardy thanks Seth Rollins for cashing in on CM Punk tonight.

Cathy Kelley posted:

