Matt Hardy thanks Seth Rollins, Punk/Gunther match producer, Heyman posts new Rollins photo, more

– The World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk & Gunther was produced by Chris Park (Abyss) and Adam Pearce, reports WrestleVotes.
– Paul Heyman shares photo on Instagram of Seth Rollins as the new World Heavyweight Champion, flanked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.
#wwe pic.twitter.com/KzyuMtawRt
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) August 3, 2025
– Matt Hardy thanks Seth Rollins for cashing in on CM Punk tonight.
Yo @WWERollins… Thank you for avenging my brother @JEFFHARDYBRAND tonight at #WWESummerSlam! @WWE pic.twitter.com/xAzcqGlMwJ
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 3, 2025
– Cathy Kelley posted:
SUMMERSLAM pic.twitter.com/M3xe6OtO1S
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 3, 2025