LA Knight wants to be in the main event, Mr. Iguana comments on Smackdown appearance

– Mr. Iguana says his WWE SmackDown debut was unforgettable, thanking Newark for the warm welcome and celebrating that “SmackDown turned Green.”

Thank you Newark! I’ll never forget this warm welcome . As soon as the music hit and I heard your reaction, yezka’s heart got bigger Thank you @WWE Universe! #SmackDown turned Green ! pic.twitter.com/a0K9KoCtTy — Mr. Iguana (@MrIguana) August 2, 2025

– LA Knight likes a comment on his latest Instagram post telling Triple H to put him in the main event scene in WWE or let him go be a main event talent somewhere else.