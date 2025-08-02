LA Knight wants to be in the main event, Mr. Iguana comments on Smackdown appearance

Mr. Iguana says his WWE SmackDown debut was unforgettable, thanking Newark for the warm welcome and celebrating that “SmackDown turned Green.”

LA Knight likes a comment on his latest Instagram post telling Triple H to put him in the main event scene in WWE or let him go be a main event talent somewhere else.

