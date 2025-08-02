Hulk Hogan’s death certificate published

TMZ published the death certificate of Hulk Hogan, which lists the place of death as the Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Florida.

Hogan was transported to that hospital after the 911 call for a cardiac arrest event took place and was certified dead at 11:17AM by Dr Gerald Fitzgerald Jr.

The WWE Hall of Famer is being cremated at the Bay Area Crematory in Clearwater with the funeral facility listed as Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park and Funeral Home, also in Clearwater.

A funeral service has not been announced yet.

Hogan died on Thursday, July 24 after several complications following a complicated surgery a month before. Hogan never recovered from the surgery and was reportedly unable to speak, intubated, and moved to his house in a hospital bed awaiting the inevitable.

The medical examiner report also revealed that Hogan had cancer in the form of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996