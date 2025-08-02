Gunther reportedly nursing an injury, Roman Reign posts message for Summerslam

– According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer’s Daily Update, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is nursing an injury. “GUNTHER a nose issue that may require him to take some time off,” Meltzer wrote. No further details were provided regarding the extent of the issue or when it was sustained. GUNTHER has not shown any visible signs of injury during his recent WWE television appearances.

– The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns with a message:

Tonight, We Remind Them Who Runs This Shit. ☝#SummerSlam — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 2, 2025