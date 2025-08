Becky Lynch via IG after her husband Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank opportunity to win the World Heavyweight title from CM Punk.

Don’t believe everything you see on the internet.

Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/RnjRDNRHoa — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 3, 2025