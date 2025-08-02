Cody Rhodes on a possible heel turn

Cody Rhodes says he doesn’t think he’ll ever turn heel, despite fans constantly speculating. “Everyone is going to tell you bad guy, but I think that’s because they haven’t experienced what a good guy can really be.” He explains that while being a heel can be fun—since you can mess up and turn it into a moment—the connection he has with fans is too meaningful to abandon. “There is always an argument, ‘Will Cody turn heel?’ I don’t think so… I don’t think I would ever turn. There is too much of a connection with those who were on board with me.”

Rhodes reflects on how hard it is to be a true babyface in today’s wrestling climate.

“For a while, they were extinct because they just wanted anti-heroes and edge social kinds.” He points out that modern heels dominate social media with sharp one-liners that leave most babyfaces looking weak. “Every heel has the best social media and the best one-liners that leave most babyfaces with their dick in hand.”

He praises wrestlers like Jey Uso and John Cena for pulling off the babyface role despite the challenges. “Jey Uso is a great example. So popular and it’s not easy to make that connection. It’s even harder to keep it because babyfaces get beat up a lot on TV.” Rhodes also discusses how Cena dealt with mixed reactions and how fan patience has shifted. “John (Cena), for so long, was booed in certain markets, cheered in others… Today, I feel our attention spans are a little shorter. When they start booing, people think it’s time (to turn). No. I just call it an away game.” He accepts that some nights the crowd won’t be on his side: “We’re going into their arena tonight. It’s an away game.”

Source: Bill Simmons