Cody Rhodes hinting to a heel turn?, Nick Khan attends Bloodsport XIV

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
272

Cody Rhodes shared a photo of his cracked mask, possibly hinting at a heel turn?

– WWE President Nick Khan is in attendance at Bloodsport XIV today ahead of SummerSlam.

Erik, Ivar, Nattie Neidhart, Pete Dunne and Charlie Dempsey will all be in action.

Thus far:
* Charlie Dempsey Defeated Dominic Garrini by Submission
* Royce Isaacs Defeated WWE War Raider Ivar by Submission
* War Raider Erik Defeated 1 Called Manders by Knockout

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here