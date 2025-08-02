Cody Rhodes hinting to a heel turn?, Nick Khan attends Bloodsport XIV

– Cody Rhodes shared a photo of his cracked mask, possibly hinting at a heel turn?

The view never changes. pic.twitter.com/0riaSz3jeY — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 2, 2025

– WWE President Nick Khan is in attendance at Bloodsport XIV today ahead of SummerSlam.

Erik, Ivar, Nattie Neidhart, Pete Dunne and Charlie Dempsey will all be in action.

Thus far:

* Charlie Dempsey Defeated Dominic Garrini by Submission

* Royce Isaacs Defeated WWE War Raider Ivar by Submission

* War Raider Erik Defeated 1 Called Manders by Knockout