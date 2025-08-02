CM Punk wins the World Heavyweight title, Seth Rollins cashes in MITB, captures the World title

CM Punk is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Gunther at Summerslam.

However, Seth Rollins is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion after cashing in and defeating CM Punk with the Stomp. Michael Cole says Punk was only Champion for just over 5 minutes.

Rollins closes out Summerslam posing as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion and the Post Show opens with Seth celebrating on stage.

