CM Punk praises Gunther (video), Josh Barnett says WWE Unreal is a mistake, Carter/Chance (photo)

– Kayden Carter and Katana Chance reunited and announce they are officially free agents.

– CM Punk (via Good Guy / Bad Guy on espnmma) says Gunther is the best wrestler in the world and transcends decades:

CM Punk heaps praise on GUNTHER, saying he "transcends decades": "You could drop him into a territory in the 60s and he would thrive. Madison Square Garden in the 70s across from Bruno and he would thrive." (Good Guy / Bad Guy)pic.twitter.com/OWAfhscKfL — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 1, 2025

“This dude is the best wrestler in the world, he’s got the gold to prove it too. Everything about him is a throwback, I think he’s refreshing, I think he’s real.

He’s a guy who represents the current business and you could take him and drop him into a territory in the 60s and he would thrive. You could put him in Madison Square Garden in the 70s across from Bruno or whatever he would thrive. He transcends decades to me, so he’s one of the best right now.”

– Josh Barnett shares why he believes WWE’s Netlix series Unreal is a mistake:

“I absolutely hate it. Hate it. I think it has no place in the business. Nobody wants to go to an illusionist show to be told how the trick goes. They just want to see the trick. They want to be amazed.”