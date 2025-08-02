Bret Hart on today’s in-ring talent, Stephanie McMahon is proud of her husband

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
315

– Bret Hart shared his thoughts on today’s top in-ring talent, saying “There’s a lot of really good wrestlers.” He gave props to “Rey Mysterio… I love watching Rey, even now today, especially as he gets older,” and also mentioned being “a big fan of Roman Reigns.” But when it came down to picking one, he said, “I think if I had to answer the question, I’d say CM Punk.”

Source: Complex Sports

Stephanie McMahon comments on her husband Triple H’s appearance at the White House yesterday alongside WWE Hall of Famer & US President Donald Trump.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here