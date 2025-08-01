WWE SmackDown is live tonight with the WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home show” at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at 8/7c on USA Network.

Scheduled for the show are appearances by John Cena & Cody Rhodes, Jelly Roll, and in-ring action including Giulia vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s U.S. Title, Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black, Los Garza’s AAA Tag Title Open Challenge and more.

The following are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, August 1, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 8/1/25

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” kicks things off as always, and then we shoot inside the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the final stop on the road to WWE SummerSlam 2025. A steel cage is shown above the ring.

John Cena Turns Babyface In Pre-SummerSlam Face-To-Face With Cody Rhodes?

As Tessitore announces that tonight’s show will feature “limited commercial interruptions” throughout the live two-hour broadcast. The familiar sounds of John Cena’s theme song hits the speakers inside the host venue, and out comes the Undisputed WWE Champion to kick off the show.

Cena settles in the ring, gets on the microphone and points to Mark Nash who introduces him as the “Greatest of all time, the never seen 17, gracing Newark with his presence one final time, he is the last real Champion, John Cena”. The fans continue their chants as he looks at the crowd.

Cena is about to speak and we hear Cody’s theme as he comes out to the ring. Both men are face to face in the ring and the fans sing “Cody, Cody Rhodes”. Cena puts his finger up and says “Cody Rhodes, I told you that I was exhausted.”

Cena begins to tell him that a match at SummerSlam would be too difficult to him but Cody did not listen, he assaulted him, forged his signature and forced him into one of the most dangerous matches in WWE, on one of its grandest stages for its biggest Championship.

He tells Cody he has one thing to say to him and that is thank you. Because that was the boot in the ass that he needed. Cena says for 25 years, day in and day out, he forged a reputation off hard work, honesty and respect. And he now realize that five months ago.

He flushed it down the toilet, chasing someone’s idea to make shocking TV. And they did but the dust settles and everyone goes back to their normal lives and the one’s who were on his team left and they left him alone trying to pretend that he is someone that he is not.

Cena then raises the title and says he wants to leave with that, after his last match, he wants to take the title home with him. But it’s not because he wants to ruin wrestling, he loves wrestling. It’s because after he is gone, he doesn’t want the fans to forget about him.

He was so hung up on how they might see him tomorrow, he forgot to realize how stupid he looks today. And everyone tried to tell him but he didn’t listen. Cody tried to tell him but he didn’t listen. He says Cody did what a good friend should do, he forced him to face it.

Cena says he was forced into a fight. Cena says the fight will be brutal, he will dig down and be who he really is. He tells Cody to mark his calendar, August 1, 2025, Newark, New Jersey, the day that John Cena came back to WWE. He says he doesn’t know who leaves with it on Sunday but he knows who wins and that is everyone.

He says he is finally over his own BS, we finally get to see Cody Rhodes against the greatest of all time at his best, with something to prove, in a main event street fight which Cody wanted. He tells Cody, “If you want some, come get some”.

He says on Sunday, the only platinum rapper showing up to whip his ass is him. Cena says “The champ is here” and he raises his title in the air with the fans going crazy. Cody grabs two beers, looks at Cena and tells him “Welcome back, John Cena”. He hands Cena a beer and Cena looks around.

Cena shakes his hand, they toast and drink. Cena raises the beer in the air as Cody leaves the ring. Cody looks at Cena and Cody heads to the back. A loud “Cena” chant from the crowd as he stands on the second rope with the title and his music hits. Cena walks to the back, shaking the hands of the fans. An odd opener wraps up there.

Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre Attack Jelly Roll

We shoot to “earlier today” footage from there, which shows Jelly Roll working out in a ring inside a gym with some athletes in preparation for his official WWE in-ring debut alongside Randy Orton against the team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

As Jelly Roll is working out, we see Logan Paul stroll in, telling the trainers in the ring that they are doing the Lord’s work by making Jelly Roll look like he can wrestle. Jelly Roll tells him to get in the ring and he does. Jelly Roll gets him in the corner.

However, as he does, in comes Drew McIntyre, who breaks it up. McIntyre then pushes Logan into Jelly Roll on purpose and then they grab Jelly Roll. McIntyre hits Jelly Roll with a Claymore Kick. Logan gets in Jelly’s face as he’s out and yells “I told you you’re not a wrestler!”

WWE Women’s United States Championship

Giulia (c) vs. Zelina Vega

Championship action will kick things off inside the squared circle tonight, as Zelina Vega and then Giulia make their respective ring entrances for their WWE Women’s United States Championship showdown. This serves as the opening contest for the show this evening.