WWE News and Notes

– Jelly Roll and Randy Orton promote Summerslam:

– Someone “very involved” In WWE: Unreal has reportedly claimed that it is a “vehicle for” Triple H to present him as the Dana White of WWE.

“Someone who was very involved said the idea was Levesque, it’s a vehicle for Levesque, they were trying to present Levesque as Dana White. With the idea that the star, the mastermind, is Levesque and the wrestlers come and go, they’re pieces.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

– The Summerslam superstore:

It’s opening day at the #SummerSlam Superstore! Come check it out Friday, Saturday & Sunday at @americandream! pic.twitter.com/VtQigJzWSe — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 1, 2025

– Andrade and Los Garza have been pushing for WWE to use Alberto Del Rio on the main roster, sources tell Cultaholic apparently. Other Mexican wrestlers on WWE’s roster and AAA talent have also been pushing for him to return.