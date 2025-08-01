WWE News and Notes

– CM Punk has confirmed that his match with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship will main event SummerSlam Night One on Saturday.

– Two new matches were added to Josh Barnett’s BloodSport. War Raider Erik will face off with One Called Manders. War Raider Ivar will face off with Royce Isaacs.

When the War Raiders hit the shores of Josh Barnett's:Bloodsport XIV, they'll find a friendly waiting party – Manders and Royse Isaacs. Erik vs One Called Manders Ivar vs Royce Isaacs Get your tickets NOWhttps://t.co/8eWN1rcM0d pic.twitter.com/BHPyYLcMjR — (@JoshLBarnett) August 1, 2025

– The official White House account just posted a video of Triple H doing his iconic water spit at the White House.

The official White House account just posted a video of Triple H doing his iconic water spit at the White House. pic.twitter.com/CtLyVpXjLJ — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) July 31, 2025

– This week’s NXT averaged 675,000, P18-49: 0.16

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid