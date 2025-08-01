WWE News and Notes

CM Punk has confirmed that his match with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship will main event SummerSlam Night One on Saturday.

– Two new matches were added to Josh Barnett’s BloodSport. War Raider Erik will face off with One Called Manders. War Raider Ivar will face off with Royce Isaacs.

– The official White House account just posted a video of Triple H doing his iconic water spit at the White House.

– This week’s NXT averaged 675,000, P18-49: 0.16

