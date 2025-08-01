Video: Paul Heyman interrupts Jey Uso at the Summerslam kickoff show

– Jey Uso comes out and is immediately ask about teaming with Roman Reigns with the history they have. He states that families fight sometime and they went to Waffle House and made up. They are ready to go after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as family. Uso says he isn’t 100% but ready. Paul Heyman interrupts and introduces the “Tribal Theif” Bronson Reed and the “Leader” Bron Breakker. Heyman says they couldn’t hear and came out to listen to Jey Uso’s interview. Jey quickly leaves the stage.

– Heyman, Reed, and Breakker stay on the stage. The crowd chants OTC. Heyman cuts a promo about Reigns taking a beating and getting his sneakers stolen like a 5th grader. Crowd chants, “Shut up Heyman.” Cole asks Heyman if he’s apologized to Punk and Reigns for Wrestlemania. Breakker tells Cole to have respect. Breaker goes after the crowd, making fun of them.

.@bronbreakkerwwe and @BRONSONISHERE plan on putting an end to @WWERomanReigns and Jey Uso's careers TOMORROW night at SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/XKEKnnZjvg — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2025