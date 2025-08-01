Video: CM Punk goes face to face with Gunther

Steve Gerweck
CM Punk says he’s highly complimentary of Gunther because he’s that good.

Gunther says failure is not an option for him and everything he touches turns into gold.

“It just so happens that this is the Summer of Punk and tomorrow I become champion.”

– CM Punk

