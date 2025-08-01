Video: Babyface John Cena cuts a promo on Smackdown

John Cena & Cody Rhodes face off ahead of their Street Fight Match for the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam

John says last week Cody attacked him unprovoked and forced him into a match he didn’t agree to. John thanks Cody for helping him realize 5 Months ago he made the wrong choice by aligning with The Rock & Travis Scott who immediately left him. John says he no longer wants to ruin wrestling, and wants to take the Title home with him so the fans don’t forget about him, and wants everyone to mark today as the day John Cena came back and promises the only platinum rapper that will show up at SummerSlam is him

Cody pulls out Real American Beers and welcomes John back and they shake hands.